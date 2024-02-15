LOS ANGELES — The latest report from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the consumer price index increased by 0.3% in January after rising 0.2% in December.
It’s an issue everyone is facing. The cost of living index from the Council for Community and Economic Research found the area of Los Angeles and Long Beach surpassed the national average cost of living by 148%.
Along with shelter, food is one of the categories that is a driver of this latest increase, USC business professor Shoni Hiatt explained.
He said the question now is if January was an anomaly or the start of an upward trend, and that is what the federal reserve will be looking at in the coming months.