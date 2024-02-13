The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to sign a petition to bring Trader Joe's to town.
The chamber says many residents have expressed a desire to see the business come to the village. Currently, the closest Trader Joe’s is located on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the northern part of Erie County, making it inconvenient for residents of the area to get to.
According to the chamber, the vacant space at 4060 North Buffalo Street, formerly occupied by Orchard Fresh, is already equipped to accommodate a grocery store and offers ample parking space, making it an ideal choice for Trader Joe’s.
A Trader Joe's in Orchard Park could also benefit East Aurora, Elma, Hamburg and West Seneca, the chamber says.
To read the petition, click here.