Herkimer is getting $10 million from the state to upgrade its downtown.
Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Herkimer Community College Monday to announce the new funding.
The money comes through the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. A restoration of the opera house is one of several potential projects named in Herkimer's application for the funding.
"Mayor Dana Sherry laid out — you and your team laid out an incredible vision to revitalize the community that you all just obviously cherish so much, and let's start with by restoring the Grand Opera house. What a gem that's going to be," Hochul said.
Other possible projects include village beautification efforts, as well as converting the Henry M. Quackenbush Factory into a museum and cultural center.
The communities of Boonville and Richfield will also be getting about $4.5 million each through the NY Forward program.