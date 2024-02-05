As inventory issues and interest rates make home buying more expensive, upstate communities are beginning to see more foreclosures.

According to Attom Data Analysts, some upstate cities’ foreclosure rates jumped into the top 50 nationwide. In Utica, filings are up 75%, with Buffalo foreclosures increasing more than 62%; Binghamton up 37.9%; and Syracuse up 30.5%.

John Adolfi, the owner of Adolfi Real Estate, said to work with your lender if you’re at risk of a late mortgage payment. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic led to little to no activity in the market, which helped lead to the increase in foreclosures.

“The whole thing started right around the time of COVID, and because of COVID, the court systems shut down; they weren't able to foreclose. So slowly, now that everything started to reopen, as far as commerce and courts and everything, they're starting to evict naughty tenants,” Adolfi said. “They're starting to go into foreclosure actions and follow through on all that.”