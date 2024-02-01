LOS ANGELES — The application portal opens Thursday for restaurant owners who seek to operate in the city of Los Angeles' permanent outdoor dining program.

Mayor Karen Bass has also launched a financial assistance program to help small restaurant owners participate. The city's Al Fresco Program was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and city officials codified guidelines and regulations last year.

"Today, we are launching a program to help relieve businesses of some of the costs to continue providing al fresco dining," Bass said in a statement. "This is part of our ongoing work to support small businesses, create jobs and add vibrancy to neighborhoods. We will do all that we can to help restaurants, cafes and eateries be successful."

Small business owners will be automatically considered for the Fee Relief Program upon submitting their application for a revocable permit — the permit required to operate outdoor dining on the sidewalks and on-street.

Business owners are encouraged to apply early to take advantage of the fee relief and ensure adequate time for processing and inspections. As many as 1,800 small businesses are expected to benefit from the mayor's fee relief program.

Under Bass' direction, city departments worked to develop the approved permanent program, which was created to bolster small businesses and center them in policy development.

According to a city survey of restaurant owners who previously participated in a version of the program, 90% of them believe their outdoor dining area was integral to business operations and identity, and 97% of them are interested in keeping their outdoor dining area permanently.

Restaurant owners interested in learning more about the Al Fresco Program and other resources available to them, can visit:

Online Al Fresco Guide, which outlines requirements, anticipated costs and answers to most frequently asked questions

BusinessSource Centers can be another resource where applicants can meet with consultants at no cost

Al Fresco Webinars are available on the first Wednesday of each month at noon from February to June

LA Al Fresco Disabled Access Toolkit provides information on how to ensure equal access to customers with disabilities in the public-right-of-way.

Christy Vega, owner of Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, lauded the Al Fresco Program. She said the program will benefit LA restaurants, especially the smallest mom-and-pop operators.

Theresa Montaño, owner of Otoño restaurant in Highland Park, said the Al Fresco program has been a lifeline for her restaurant.

"We've been able to have events that bring the community and neighbors together. We're able to provide space for people who are still cautious, and with our beautiful weather, there's no reason we shouldn't have Al Fresco in Los Angeles," Montaño said in a statement.

She added, "I'm thrilled the program has become permanent, I'm pleased by the effort of restaurants and industry to come together to make this happen."