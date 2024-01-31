LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Councilmember Paul Krekorian and union leadership announced and signed a historic project labor agreement at Radford Studio Center, marking the next step in the process of transforming the studio space.
The 55-acre studio will see modernization and expanded production facilities. The many historic buildings also will be properly preserved. Approximately 25 new studio sites are expected to be built by 2028, all accommodating for state-of-the-art lighting, camera and industry technology.