The former executive of a heavy-duty electric truck maker was sentenced to four years in federal prison Monday.

Last year, a jury found Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton guilty of defrauding investors by exaggerating the capabilities of a hydrogen-powered big rig and making other misleading claims about the company’s technology.

What You Need To Know Former Nikola CEO Trevor Milton was sentenced to four years in federal prison on Monday



Last year, he was found guilty of defrauding investors by exagerrating the capabilities of the company's electric truck technologies



Milton founded Nikola in 2014



He resigned in 2020 after a whistleblower accused the company of pretending its hydrogen-powered semi truck was running under its own power when it was instead rolling down a hill

“I did not intend to harm anyone, and I did not commit those crimes levied against me,” Milton said in court Monday before he was sentenced.

In October 2022, Milton was found guilty on two counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud. Prosecutors had sought an 11-year prison sentence for Milton, whereas his lawyers suggested he get probation.

Milton founded Nikola in 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before relocating to Phoenix, Ariz. He resigned six years later after a whistleblower accused the company of pretending its hydrogen-powered big rig was running under its own power when it was instead rolling down a hill.

In 2020, Nikola also announced it was going to make an electric pickup truck powered with hydrogen fuel cells. General Motors said it would buy an 11% stake in the company and build that truck, known as the Badger, using GM fuel cells and batteries — a project that never materialized. GM canceled its involvement with Nikola following the whistleblower’s report.

Milton was indicted in 2021 — the same year Nikola agreed to pay $125 million in a civil settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Milton’s fraudulent claims.

Now helmed by Steve Girsky, Nikola continues to operate. It currently employs 900 people. After delivering its first pair of battery-electric semis to the Port of Los Angeles as part of a pilot project with the Southern California trucking company, Total Transportation services in 2021, it has broadened its portfolio.

In September, Nikola launched its hydrogen fuel cell electric semi. It has since received more than 200 orders for the truck from 23 customers, including transportation and logistics giant J.B. Hunt, according to the company’s website.