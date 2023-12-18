Apple announced Monday that it will stop selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the United States. Neither watch will be available to order from the U.S. Apple website as of 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Inventory will be pulled from Apple retailers after December 24, the company said in a statement.

The decision follows an International Trade Commission ruling about a patent dispute between Apple and the medical technology company, Masimo, which claims Apple stole its pulse oximetry technology. Apple first began incorporating blood oxygen sensors with its Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020.

A judge ruled in favor of Masimo in January, and the ITC issued its decision in October, triggering a 60-day Presidential Review Period during which President Biden is able to veto the ruling. The presidential review expires December 25.

Apple said its decision to stop selling the two Apple Watch models is a preemptive action to comply with the ITC decision.

“Apple’s team work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features,” the company said in a statement. “Apple strongly disagrees with the order and is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.”

Because they use blood oxygen monitoring, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 version of the Apple Watch are being suspended. The entry-level Apple Watch SE, which does not include the sensor, will remain on sale.

Under the ITC decision, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 are still available from non-Apple outlets, including Best Buy and Amazon. However, Apple will no longer be able to import them to the United States after December 25, which could impact their availability through other retailers.