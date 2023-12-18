Have you made your list and checked it twice? Did it include holiday shipping deadlines?

Some have already passed. First Class Mail and USPS Ground Advantage had a Saturday deadline.

Here are other shipping dates to be aware of:

Monday, December 18 is the deadline for Priority Mail

Wednesday, December 20 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express

This is to ensure your tidings of joy are under that tree by Christmas.

Monday is also the deadline for USPS Operation Santa. The program was launched by the U.S. Postal Service in hopes of brightening the holidays for children across the country. It went digital this year to reach even more kids.

Children mail letters and Christmas wish lists to Santa at the North Pole. Those letters are scanned into the website so people can view and "adopt" a letter right there. Once you find a letter to adopt, you can purchase a gift and send it directly to the child.

You can head to USPSOperationSanta.com to adopt one of those letters. If you adopt a letter today, USPS suggests you send the gift today as well. So far, nearly 35,000 letters have been adopted.

New York ranks among the top six states for adoptions.