It may be hard to believe, but there is $18.4 billion in unclaimed money across New York.
That’s how much the state owes New Yorkers. December is the final month to see if you have unclaimed money out there.
So far this year more than $462 million has been claimed. That's a lot of money, but there’s a lot more to go around.
Let’s start with why there are unclaimed funds. Banks, insurance companies, utilities, investment companies and many other businesses are required by state law to turn over inactive accounts to the state. The Office of the State Comptroller then serves as the custodian of this money until it is claimed.
Some common examples include:
- Savings accounts
- Checking accounts
- Uncashed checks
- Telephone/utility deposits
- Rental security deposits
- Wages
- Insurance benefits/policies
- Safe deposit box contents
- Mortgage insurance refunds
- Stocks and dividends
- Mutual funds
- Certificates of deposit
- Trust funds
- Estate proceeds
The first step is to head to osc.ny.gov/unclaimedfunds. Then click on the button that says "search now." You type in your name or organization. If you have unclaimed funds, it will let you know.
You may be able to claim it online which means that you could receive a check within a few weeks. Some accounts, however, must be claimed by mail rather than online. That's because we need documentation from you proving that you're the rightful owner of the funds.
There is no charge to search or file a claim to recover unclaimed funds.
If you have any questions or need assistance, you may contact the Office of the State Comptroller at 1-800-221-9311 or via email at NYSOUF@osc.state.ny.us.