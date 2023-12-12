Car buyers will no longer be subject to bait-and-switch tactics and junk fees under a new rule the Federal Trade Commission finalized Tuesday.

The Combating Auto Retail Scams, or CARS, rule prohibits dealers from misrepresenting vehicle pricing and charging fees for bogus or unnecessary add-ons, including extended warranties.

“When Americans set out to buy a car, they’re routinely hit with unexpected and unnecessary fees that dealers extract just because they can,” FTC chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. “The CARS rule will prohibit exploitative junk fees in the car-buying process, saving people time and money and protecting honest dealers.

The commission estimates the rule will save consumers more than $3.4 billion and 72 million hours annually as they shop for vehicles when CARS takes effect July 30, 2024.

The CARS rule specifically prohibits dealers from luring vehicle buyers to their lots by advertising cars with a certain price, financing terms or discount, only to switch them to another vehicle. The rule is also intended to combat junk fees that are buried in car-buying contracts, such as including oil changes in electric vehicle sales.

The rule requires dealers to tell consumers that optional add-ons, such as extended warranties, are not required, and to inform them if they’re charged extra for things like warranty programs that duplicate what the manufacturer has already provided.

CARS is part of a sweeping package of rules the Biden Administration has proposed to combat hidden or surprise costs at the end of purchases and force industries to disclose so-called junk fees in upfront pricing.

Earlier this summer, President Biden proposed a crack-down on short-term health insurance policies that can deny some coverage. He also secured commitments from companies such as Airbnb and Live Nation to display all costs up front.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a rule awaiting finalization that would lower credit card late fees from roughly $30 to $8 and also require financial companies to let customers send their banking transaction data to other companies and banks to make it easier for them to switch financial institutions or manage accounts across providers.

The National Economic Council estimates that consumers can pay up to 20% more when there are hidden fees than if they saw the fees up front and were able to comparison shop with true pricing.

The CARS rule includes specific provisions to help members of the military, who are often targeted with deceptive information about dealers’ affiliation with the armed services, the FTC said. The new rule prohibits dealers from lying to service members about their association with the military or whether a vehicle can be moved out of state or repossessed.

The FTC said about 20% of service members have at least $20,000 in auto debt by the time they are 24 years old.

“For our service members and their families, a car is an essential purchase, and this CARS rule will help fight predatory practices that target our men and women in uniform,” Acting Department of Defense Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vazirani said in a statement.