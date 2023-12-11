Union caregivers and service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center are set to go on strike this week.

The unions, which represent 1,800 employees, say they will strike for 17 hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices by URMC.

The collective bargaining agreement expired on Oct. 31. The unions issued a 10-notice for a strike last month.

The unions say they remain at odds with URMC over a living wage for workers and a quality comprehensive benefits package to help recruit and retain more workers to care for patients, provide services for students and alleviate staffing concerns.

Bedside caregivers and patient service workers at URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. Service workers at URMC’s River Campus are represented by SEIU Local 200 United.

The two unions say they have been negotiating on behalf of their workers since August 2022. The two sides resumed negotiations with the 31st session on Monday.

In a statement several weeks ago, URMC said in part: