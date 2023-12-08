LOS ANGELES — The National Retail Federation says holiday spending is expected to grow up to 4% this year. Popular restaurant Earle’s on Crenshaw is hosting a Makers Market where local vendors can sell their goods to the community.

Adriana Gasaway, owner of ACE Naturals, already has a permanent spot at the gourmet hot dog shop and is excited to sell her skincare and wellness products to a wider audience at the market.

According to the Small Business Administration, there are 4.24 million small businesses in California, and 3.46 million are run and operated by one person, like ACE Naturals. Gasaway said most small business owners rely on markets and pop-ups to sell their products, since it is too expensive to rent a full brick and mortar.

That is why Earle’s on Crenshaw partnered with Metro to host the Makers Market during the three Saturdays before Christmas in December. Small business owners will set up shop to sell their goods during the holiday season with music, food and more. Owner Duane Earle said their family-run business — which is more than 30 years old — started as a street cart, so they know what it is like to build a brand.

“Amazon has the money to draw the attention. It’s the mom and pops that are the heart of the community. It’s that lifeline we need to stay sustained,” Earle said.

With the state of the economy, Earle has seen a lot of local business in the area close, but Los Angeles County is home to more minority and women-owned businesses than any other in the nation. He hopes the market will draw customers into Crenshaw to keep any dollars spent in the community.

“We are very diverse and have diverse offerings at affordable prices, custom-made items. A lot of things going on,” Earle said.

Gasaway is excited to get exposure, while also being part of someone’s holiday during the market.

“I hope they find things they didn’t know they needed or liked and have a good time,” she said.

The Makers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9, 16 and 23 in front of Earle’s on Crenshaw at 3860 Crenshaw Blvd. in LA.