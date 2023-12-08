A judge is allowing a class action lawsuit against Disney that involves 9,000 women who allege gender pay disparity, according to Variety.
The publication says the judge on Friday certified the suit, which alleges the women were paid less than their male counterparts.
According to Variety, "The class includes female Disney employees who have worked for the company in California since April 1, 2015, in a non-union position below the level of vice president, and who have been assigned to a job family and level."
This is a developing story and will be updated.