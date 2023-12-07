A new county-wide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) school is coming to Onondaga County.

The first-of-its-kind school in New York was marked with a groundbreaking Thursday morning that included Gov. Kathy Hochul.

It's hoped the school will serve as a pipeline for the new Micron semiconductor plant moving into Clay. Company leaders say there will be a need for skilled workers for positions ranging from engineers to technicians to scientists.

"When they open the doors in 2025, and the first students walk through ... it's going to say 'the future is right here, young people. Just grab it,' " Hochul said. "And their lives will be forever transformed when they get the skills required to go work at Micron and all the other businesses that find their way here."

Micron plans to invest around $100 billion over the next 20 years, and it's expected to create at least 50,000 jobs.