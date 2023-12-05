LOS ANGELES — The City Council on Tuesday approved a motion seeking additional funds to extend the lease for a resource center that is intended to support businesses affected by the Santa Monica (10) Freeway fire in downtown Los Angeles.

Council members voted 14-0 in favor of the motion introduced by Councilman Kevin de León on Nov. 18. The motion instructs the City Controller’s Office to transfer $34,850 from León’s discretionary fund to a citywide leasing fund to extend the lease of the pop up Business Resource Center located at 500 S. Central Ave. through Dec. 20.

De León along with several city departments and the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District opened the center on Nov. 20 to support businesses affected by the fire, which closed one of the nation’s busiest roads for more than a week.

The center has been described as a “one-stop shop” for business owners to connect with different city and county departments, according to the councilman. It’s open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

De León has urged local businesses impacted by the fire to stop by, share their stories and get the aid they might need. The councilman previously noted the city will consider extending the center for as long as possible, but it depends on the needs of the community.

The center offers access to a range of resources, government agencies and representatives who can guide business owners in multiple languages.

LA city small business owners can also apply for a Microenterprise Recovery Program Grants, for up to $5,000. The deadline to apply is Dec. 10, and the application can be found at https://emergency.lacity.gov/10LBARC.

The stretch of the freeway between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange, in de Leon’s 14th Council District, closed on Nov. 11 following the massive blaze beneath the roadway.

Cal Fire released photos last month of a person of interest in connection with the fire they believe was intentionally set. The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall man weighing 170 to 190 pounds with black hair, according to Cal Fire. He appears to be between 30 and 35 years old and possibly has a burn on his left leg.