Price Chopper will take the place of the recently-closed ShopRite stores in the Capital Region.

The Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 announced Tuesday morning that it acquired the leases and store equipment for five stores left vacant by ShopRite's closings in the region, announced in October. Figures of the sales were not disclosed.

The plan, a press release said, is to expand the number of Market 32 stores.

"While the company is still evaluating all its options, it plans to convert the current ShopRite stores in Niskayuna and North Greenbush into Market 32s," the release read. "The Slingerlands location, which sits directly across the street from an award-winning Market 32, will be marketed for sublease. As discussions with landlords in Albany and Colonie continue, decisions will be made about the future of those properties and the current Price Chopper/Market 32 stores which are located nearby in Westgate and Colonie Plazas."

Price Chopper says current employees will be prioritized when it's determined which Albany and Colonie properties are occupied. No ShopRite gas stations will be operated by Price Chopper.