Legendary Berkshire Hathaway investor Charlie Munger has died, the company announced in a release.
Members of the Munger family said he peacefully died at a California hospital Tuesday morning. He was 99 years old.
“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said in a statement.
Munger worked alongside Buffett for 60 years and served as the investment firm’s vice chairman.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.