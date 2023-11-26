LOS ANGELES — Vice President Kamala Harris posted a short video this weekend showing her visit to Venice Bakery and Restaurant in Los Angeles to mark Small Business Saturday.
“It was wonderful to visit Venice Bakery & Restaurant on Small Business Saturday as we honor the work that small business owners and employees are doing across the nation to grow our economy and support our communities,” Harris wrote on X in a message with the video. “When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America.”
Accompanying Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, and Isabel Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration.
The business is located at 10943 Venice Blvd.
Harris maintains a residence in Brentwood and occasionally visits the area on weekends. She attended a campaign fundraiser in Brentwood last Monday.