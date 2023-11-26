LOS ANGELES — As the holiday season progresses, the sidewalks leading up to Giana Johnson’s kids boutique are not as packed with shoppers as in years past.
According to a mid-November Commerce Department report, consumer spending will begin to slow down at the year’s end.
Even though consumer spending jumped in the summer, economists say the slowdown is due to credit card debt and delinquencies rising and average savings falling.
In the meantime, Johnson is staying optimistic and adding “a busy holiday shopping season” to her holiday wish list.