LOS ANGELES — Giving clothes new life is something Alyssa Castro Amalfitano has been doing since she was a child.

“My grandmother got me into vintage and I really just look for something that is of good quality but has character,” she said.

Her love of fashion and helping the environment is the reason she opened Cry Baby’s Rodeo in San Fernando, a vintage clothing store. Everything inside the store is handpicked by Castro Amalfitano and the name of the store is inspired by her own style.

“I like western. I think San Fernando is a big western town but also I like my Chicana side and cry baby is my chola and this is her rodeo,” she said.

Castro Amalfitano is just one of the business owners participating in a Small Business Saturday event in the San Fernando mall.

The National Retail Federation predicts 65.6 million shoppers will support small businesses on Saturday.

Myrinda Ornelas works with the San Fernando Chamber of Commerce and is organizing the event, which will include a scavenger hunt, pop-up shops within existing stores, crafts and food.

“The businesses that have been around longest started with a passion and a dream and there are so many dreamers in this area and we want to cultivate that and not see these businesses go away,” she said.

Lupe Fairman grew up in San Fernando and said that over the years she’s changed her shopping habits by shopping vintage and shopping small. Fairman said it makes her feel good to spend money at businesses like Cry Baby’s Rodeo.

“It’s helping them pay for rent on the space, keep the lights on and pay for home stuff,” she said.

Castro Amalfitano hopes Small Business Saturday gives people the opportunity to discover what her store offers.

“I want to have something unique for people. I want people to feel comfortable in their own skin but also comfortable with what they’re wearing,” she said.