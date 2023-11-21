Hundreds of patient care and service workers at URMC could soon be on strike.

A strike authorization vote is underway on Tuesday for more than 1,800 union members as they say they are demanding a fair living wage, improved staffing and quality benefits. The unions representing those workers say it's the difference that could lift low-wage earners out of poverty.

The collective bargaining agreement between the University of Rochester Medical Center, 1199SEIU and SEIU Local 200United expired on Oct. 31. Union workers at URMC and Strong Memorial Hospital hosted an informational picket last week after more than two dozen bargaining sessions were unsuccessful.

The union employees include nursing assistants and patient care technicians as well as food service workers, truck drivers and many more. According to union officials, the employees earn considerably less than the livable wage in Monroe County, which is just over $19 an hour.

URMC says it is "continuing with good-faith negotiations to achieve a multi-year contract renewal that is fair, competitive and equitable."