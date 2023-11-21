Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed several bills related to alcoholic beverages into law. One of them is the expansion of hours of operation for liquor and wine stores on Sundays.

Danny McTamaney, sales manager at Cornwall Wines & Spirits, connects with locals as they shop for their favorite adult beverages.

“I feel exceptional, especially when people are happy with the product I’ve sold,” McTamaney said.

Now, McTamaney can make sales two hours earlier on Sundays, with hours being extended to 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Sundays.

McTamaney said it’s a welcome move, but noted he hasn’t seen much of an impact on business since changing hours.

“I think the customers are completely oblivious to it. I don't think they put that much thought into it because they're here to shop,” McTamaney said.

He said people don’t typically stock up on alcohol on a Sunday morning unless there’s a special occasion. But, with the holiday season approaching, McTamaney thinks the timing is just right.

“People are more likely to have big parties. They're going to be socializing. They're going to be drinking wine. They’re going to be drinking whiskey. This is the best time of year to be in the business,” McTamaney said.

Other updated policy changes include the allowance for the retail sale of beer on Sundays, an increase in the length of duration of a brewer’s license, the authorization of sale or promotional gifting of certain complimentary products for wine and spirit and added some locations to a list of sites not subject to laws that limit manufacturers and wholesalers from sharing licenses.

McTamaney said his team plans to continue incorporating the new hours and hopes consumers will take notice.

“If we can make that extra money, if we can be present for our customers, then we're going to do so,” McTamaney said. “If the people are here to buy, we're here to sell.”