It is the busiest time of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx. The produce market supplies fruits and vegetables to restaurants and grocery stores.

Ramon Arias got to the market at 5 a.m. to start his day, and was unsure when his shift would end.

“I’m pulling a pallet of mixed fruit — pitahaya and watermelon,” Arias said.

What You Need To Know The Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx is expected to distribute 30 million pounds of produce Tuesday Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day of the year at the market Fierman Produce, one of the vendors at the market, says their produce sales increase by 70% during this time of the year The Bronx produce market has more than 30 merchants, according to their website

Trucks lined up to pick up produce that includes exotic fruits and vegetables, plus staples for Thanksgiving dinners, like cranberries, potatos, green beans and yams.

“We order a lot more of our produce. I pack a lot more potatoes and onions for this upcoming month,” said Judy Fierman, the president of Fierman Produce Exchange.

Fierman Produce, which has a space at the market, says its sales go up 70% leading up to Thanksgiving.

“This is the main week of the year for us,” said Harris Mercier, a sales representative at Fierman Produce said.

Tickets are used at produce market so employees can put them on the boxes of food and know where all the produce is being shipped out.

“Our customers are grocery stores, chain stores, as well as local customers who want to get their produce ready for Thanksgiving,” said Scott Tepper, the director of opetations at Fierman Produce.

The Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx is made up of three cooperative markets, according to the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center.

The three markets include the Hunts Point Produce Market, the Hunts Point Cooperative Meat Market and the Fulton Fish Market, each of which sublets space to wholesalers.

The produce market has more than 30 merchants and supplies 60% of the produce for the city, according to their website.

Arias says there is something special about orchestrating the logistics of the food and working with his colleagues to do that.

“We are all family here. We know each other and we enjoy the season,” Arias said.