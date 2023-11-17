United Auto Workers members voted to ratify the tentative contract the union negotiated with Stellantis last month, according to results released Friday.
About 68% of those who voted approved the deal, which includes 25% wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments that raise the top pay to more than $42 per hour.
The agreement also reduces the amount of time workers need to stay on the job to receive the highest pay rate, slashing it from eight years to three. Stellantis workers will also receive a $5,000 bonus now that the contract has been ratified.
The Stellantis vote comes one day after a majority of UAW members voted to approve a similar contract with General Motors. Ford workers are continuing to vote on the tentative contract.
All three automakers signed tentative agreements with the UAW in late October, ending a nearly six-week-old strike over better pay and benefits.