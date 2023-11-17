The company that introduced the artificial intelligence aid, ChatGPT, ousted CEO Sam Altman Friday, saying it no longer has confidence in his ability to lead.

Altman co-founded the research lab in 2015 along with Elon Musk and a handful of others.

What You Need To Know The Board of Directors at OpenAI ousted CEO Sam Altman Friday



They said they no longer have confidence in his ability to lead the company



Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with Elon Musk and a handful of others



OpenAI introduced ChatGPT a year ago

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” OpenAI said in a statement. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

In 2019, Altman helped transition OpenAI from a nonprofit designed to develop artificial general intelligence to a non-profit that had a for-profit subsidiary. In its statement, the company’s board said the structure of OpenAI is to ensure AI “benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission.”

OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, will take over as interim CEO while the company searches for a replacement. As part of the shakeup, OpenAI president Greg Brockman will also step down as chairman of the board, though he will remain with the company.

Last year, OpenAI introduced a public version of ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chatbot trained to “interact in a conversational way,” according to the web site. “The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.”

The company has since come under fire from the Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating OpenAI to determine if it has engaged in unfair or deceptive privacy and data security practices. In September, more than a dozen well-known authors, including George R.R. Martin and Jodi Picoult, sued the platform for copyright infringement.