By a slim majority, United Auto Workers members voted to ratify the tentative contract the union negotiated with General Motors last month.
Of the 35,000 members who cast votes, 55% were in favor of the deal, which includes 25% wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments and other benefits.
Over the past week, UAW workers at several GM factories had rejected the deal for various reasons, including what some union members said was insufficient retirement benefit contributions and delays in cost-of-living adjustments.
General Motors was the last of the Big Three Detroit automakers to reach a deal with the UAW and its 146,000 members, ending the union’s nearly six-week-old strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis over better pay and benefits.
UAW workers at GM are the first to ratify the new contracts. Workers at Ford and Stellantis are continuing to vote on similar deals.