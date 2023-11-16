Amazon will begin selling cars online next year, the retail behemoth announced Thursday during the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Starting in 2024, auto dealers will be able to sell vehicles in its U.S. store for the first time. Hyundai is the first brand that will be available.

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

Through the new deal, customers can purchase a car online and either pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership. They can use Amazon as a search tool to find vehicles for sale in their area based on model, trim, color and other features, then complete the purchase online as they do with other items for sale on the site.

As part of the deal, Hyundai will make the hands-free Alexa service available in its cars. Starting in 2025, new Hyundai vehicles will incorporate Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks and to perform other tasks, such as getting traffic updates, navigation or weather reports. From their cars, Hyundai drivers will also be able to access Alexa smart home controls to manage the lights, locks and temperatures at their house.