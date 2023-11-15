United Auto Workers members at the Tonawanda Engine Plant have voted against a tentative labor agreement with General Motors.
The proposal was rejected this week with 56.9% of members against the deal and 43.1% in favor, according to UAW Local 774. The vote took place on Monday.
The final vote from workers at the Lockport plant is expected on Wednesday.
Nationally, the UAW announced on Oct. 30 that it reached a tentative deal with General Motors, capping a whirlwind few days in which GM, Ford and Stellantis agreed to generous terms that would end the union's six weeks of targeted strikes, pending approval of the rank and file.