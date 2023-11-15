CULVER CITY, Calif. — MOVEABL, a local Culver City business, is promoting mattress recycling by offering repurposed mattresses at economical prices.
In line with California’s environmental goals and the Mattress Recycling Council’s efforts, which have seen over 10 million mattresses recycled since 2016, MOVEABL claims they address the critical issue of nearly 20 million mattresses ending up in landfills annually.
The eco-friendly business says they not only combat the challenge of landfill waste, which can take up to 120 years to decompose, but also provide affordable bedding options, contributing to sustainable living in the community.