The Monroe County Legislature is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to fund a study that would look at turning Rochester Gas & Electric into a public utility.
The grassroots organization Metro Justice is calling for county legislators to provide more funding for conducting the study and provide oversight after receiving a guarantee for $500,000 from the city of Rochester.
A public town hall meeting was held last month in an effort to convince county legislators to move forward with the study.
Many have expressed frustrations with RG&E, arguing alleged poor customer service, down power lines and expensive or misbilling. The Public Service Commission fined RG&E/NYSEG earlier this year for "failing to meet reliability and customer service targets."
Also last month, the state Public Service Commission approved a rate hike that RG&E/NYSEG had proposed; however, the increase was roughly half of what the companies originally asked for.
RG&E has firmly pushed back on the proposal to turn the company into a public utility.
“Service and reliability will be compromised while putting taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars by significantly raising rates,” said RG&E’s head of communications, Alexis Arnold. “[It will jeopardize] needed grid improvements and [halt] any transition to clean energy.”