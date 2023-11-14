More General Motors factory workers voted against a tentative new contract the United Auto Workers negotiated with the Detroit automaker last month.

On Tuesday, 68% of the employees at GM’s Spring Hill, Tenn., assembly plant voted against the agreement that would have granted 25% wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments, increased retirement contributions and other benefits.

What You Need To Know 68% of workers at General Motors' Spring Hill, Tenn., assembly plant voted against a tentative contract the UAW negotiated with GM in October



The new deal would have granted 25% wage increases, cost-of-living adjustments, increased retirement contributions and other benefits



On Friday, GM workers at a factory in Michigan also voted no on the deal



Ford workers in Kentucky voted no on their tentative contract Monday

The plant makes popular SUVs, including the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac Lyriq. Workers at other GM plants are also voting on the new contract Tuesday.

On Friday, 52% of GM workers at an assembly plant in Flint, Mich., voted against the tentative deal. On Monday, workers at a Ford factory in Kentucky also voted against a similar tentative deal that included a 25% wage increase, $5,000 bonuses upon ratification, the right to strike over plant closures and billions in new factory investments.

Union workers at Stellantis, Ford and General Motors are currently voting on the new contracts their employers negotiated with the UAW in October.

General Motors was the last of the Big Three Detroit to reach a deal with the UAW, ending the union’s nearly six-week-old strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis.