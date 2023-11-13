Hyundai announced Monday that it will increase hourly wages for its factory workers 25% by 2028.

The wage increase will apply to production teams at the Korean automaker’s Alabama and Georgia factories and is designed “to remain competitive and to recruit and retain top talent,” the company said in a statement.

What You Need To Know Hyundai announced Monday that it will increase hourly wages for factory workers 25% by 2028



The wage increases will apply to production teams at the Korean automaker's Alabama and Georgia factories



The 25% wage increase mirrors the deal the United Auto Workers reached with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in October



Following the UAW deal, Toyota and Honda also said they will increase wages

“We have the best team members in the industry, and we are compensating them accordingly,” Hyundai Motor Co. President Jose Munoz said in a statement. “Hyundai continuously strives to maintain competitive wages and benefits commensurate to industry peers.”

Hyundai’s move follows Honda announcing on Friday that it will increase wages 11% for U.S. factory workers beginning in January. Toyota also announced earlier this month that it will increase wages 9% effective Jan. 1.

As of early 2024, Hyundai production worker pay will have increased 14% over the past year, the company said. Employees at its Alabama plant are also able to progress their wages to the top rate within 2-1/2 years.

So-called wage progressions were a major sticking point in United Auto Workers negotiations with the Big Three auto makers that led to a strike lasting almost six weeks.

In late October, the UAW reached tentative four-year contracts with 25% wage increases for its 146,000 members who work for General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. UAW President Shawn Fain has said he plans to unionize other automakers’ employees.

Hyundai has been making vehicles at its Montgomery, Ala., plant since 2005; the factory currently builds the Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz and Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70. It will began making electric vehicles at its plant in Bryan County, Ga., in early 2025. The company will invest $12.6 billion to build the EV factory and two other battery joint ventures in Georgia.