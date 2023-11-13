Factory workers at two Ford plants in Kentucky have voted against a new labor contract the United Auto Workers union negotiated in late October.

While 69% of the plants’ skilled trade workers approved the deal, 55% of their production workers voted against it, according to a Facebook post from UAW Local 862 that showed the vote results Monday.

The tentative deal includes 25% wage increases over the course of the four-year contract, including an immediate 11% increase; $5,000 bonuses upon ratification; the right to strike over plant closures in the future; and $8.1 billion in new plant investments.

The no vote among production workers at Ford’s Kentucky plants comes just a handful of days after workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Michigan also voted against a deal the union had negotiated with the Detroit car company in late October.

Similar to the Ford workers, a majority of production workers voted against the contract, while a majority of skilled workers voted to approve it.

Ford was the first of the Big Three Detroit automakers to strike a deal with the UAW, ending a nearly six-week old strike that also brought some GM and Stellantis production lines to a standstill. In early November, a majority of workers at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., approved their new contract.

UAW local chapters across the country will continue voting on the tentative four-year contracts through November 17.

The no votes come as United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is calling upon additional car companies to unionize.