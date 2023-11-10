Americans are more confused than ever when it comes to tipping. According to a new Pew Research Center poll, 72% say tipping is expected in more places than it was five years ago, but when and how to tip has become less clear. Only a third of those polled said it was easy to know whether to tip or how much for different services.

Americans are also confused about whether tipping is a choice or an obligation. Just 21% said it was a choice, and 29% said it was an obligation, though half said it depended on the situation.

Eating at a restaurant with servers ranked first for service settings that almost always resulted in a tip (81%). Getting a haircut ranked second, with 65% saying they tip, followed by having food delivered (59%), buying a drink at a bar (53%) and using a taxi or ride share service (43%).

Just 7% of survey respondents said they always tip at restaurants where there are no servers; 12% said they always tip when buying a coffee or other beverage at a coffee shop.

Tipping was seen as more of an obligation among people with higher levels of income and education, as well as among people under the age of 30.

For those who tip, 77% said how much and whether they tipped was about the quality of service they received. If they experienced an average meal at a sit-down restaurant, more than half of survey respondents said they would leave a tip of 15%.

Most Americans (72%) also said the fairest way to distribute tips is for them to go to the server that worked for them – not for tips to be pooled among staff.

The survey found Americans broadly opposed automatic service charges: 72% said they do not approve of businesses adding tips to bills even for large groups. About 40% also dislike businesses suggesting tip amounts.

For its survey, Pew Research Center questioned nearly 12,000 U.S. adults from Aug. 7-27.