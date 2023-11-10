TORRANCE, Calif. — Honda Motor Co. will increase pay for its U.S. factory workers by 11% starting in January, the Japanese automaker announced Friday. The move comes about a week after Toyota announced it will give its workers a 9% pay raise, following 25% wage gains the United Auto Workers won for its 150,000 members in October.

“Honda has been committed to maintaining an excellent employment experience for our production associates since we began manufacturing in America in 1979, including competitive wage and benefit packages and a work environment founded on teamwork, mutual respect and open communication,” Honda said in a statement.

Honda said it has already made multiple changes to its benefits packages since 2021, including child care reimbursement and student loan repayment. In addition to the 11% pay increase it announced Friday, Honda is also accelerating workers' wage progression from six years to three. The wage improvements will affect employees at the 12 factories Honda operates in the U.S.

Honda’s announcement follows UAW President Shawn Fain vowing to unionize the country’s non-union automakers and factories, as well as calls from President Joe Biden to win UAW-level contracts “for all autoworkers,” he said Thursday.

“The future of the automobile industry will be made in America by American union workers," Biden said.