Union workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, voted against a tentative deal the United Auto Workers negotiated with the Detroit car company in late October.

UAW Local 598 on Thursday posted the results of its ratification vote on Facebook, saying 51.8% of its members had voted against the deal that would have granted 25% wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments.

While a majority of skilled trades workers voted to approve the contract, a majority of production workers voted against it.

One commenter on the UAW Local 598 post said too many issues remained unresolved for a yes vote.

“It’s not the money," he wrote. "It’s the mandatory overtime, COLA not being immediate and for all hourly employees, including temps. It’s lack of an immediate end to tiers, it’s the 401K contribution not being on all payable hours.”

General Motors was the last of the Big Three Detroit auto makers to reach a deal with the UAW, ending the union’s nearly six-week-old strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis over better pay and benefits. The workers' no vote at GM’s Flint factory, which makes the Chevy Silverado heavy-duty pickup truck, came one week after a majority of workers at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, approved a similar deal.