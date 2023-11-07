Maine businesses hurt by the Oct. 25 mass shootings lockdown may get some financial relief in the form of federal loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved emergency financial assistance available to businesses directly impacted by the shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 and wounded 13.

Following reports that a gunman killed patrons at a bowling alley and bar Oct. 25, police issued shelter-in-place orders for nearly 48 hours during the search for Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin.

His body was found Oct. 27 in nearby Lisbon.

Gov. Janet Mills asked the federal government last week for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for businesses in communities that closed in accordance with shelter-in-place orders in Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin.

The declaration will make available low interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec and Oxford counties.

“I encourage eligible Maine businesses to apply for this relief,” Mills said in a news release. “My Administration will continue to look for additional non-loan support for businesses impacted by the tragedy in Lewiston.”

Interest rates for loans made available by the declaration are 4% for businesses and 2.375% for nonprofits with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the Small Business Administration and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the shootings not occurred.

The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

RECOVERY CENTER TO OPEN

The Small Business Administration will open a Business Recovery Center at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce at 415 Lisbon St., Suite 100 in Lewiston.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center will be closed Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans Day and will permanently close on Nov. 21, at 4 p.m.

Information and applications are also available by calling (800) 659-2955, (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 6, 2024.