LOS ANGELES (CNS) — As the city of Los Angeles continues a series of career fairs as it looks to fill vacancies in more than 30 classifications, attendees Thursday can meet with representatives of city departments, receive assistance with online applications and learn about civil service.

“The city of Los Angeles is hiring and this career fair is open to all Angelenos,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

She added, “I want Angelenos to know that we are serious about breaking down barriers to employment and that you can take concrete steps to bring you closer to a new career at this event.”

The job fair will take place at Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, near Dodger Stadium, located at 1700 Stadium Way, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking will be available at Lot 13, and a Department of Transportation shuttle bus can be taken at two bus stops — Sunset Boulevard and Vin Scully Avenue, and W. College Street and N. Hill Street.

According to officials, this is part of citywide hiring strategy to reduce barriers to employment and drive new pathways to employment with the city.

As part of Thursday’s event, attendees can meet with city departments and ask questions; learn about more than 30 classifications/positions open for filling; receive assistance with online applications online; take steps to get hired and sign up for the city’s Local Hire program, intended to bring in more LA residents into city jobs.

Additionally, the office of Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez will be onsite to welcome and provide additional assistance.

The last city career fair took place in Watts and drew more than 1,000 attendees. It resulted in 46 conditional job offers and 71 interviews conducted, according to the mayor’s office.