LOS ANGELES — According to CDC data, 25% of U.S. residents, more than 61 million people across the country, have a disability — 23% of those, approximately 9 million people, live in California.
Easterseals Southern California’s WorkFirst Employment program, launched in 2009, has supported some 3,500 people in finding meaningful employment to date.
Through the WorkFirst program, 19-year-old Xander Kain, who has autism, found employment at Code Ninjas as a teaching assistant helping youngsters develop STEAM skills often through puzzles and gaming.