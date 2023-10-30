Nearly 2,000 workers at URMC and Strong Memorial Hospital are preparing for a possible informational picket.

The collective bargaining agreement covers more than 1,800 union caregivers and service workers and is set to expire Monday night at midnight if a new agreement isn't reached. The union employees include nursing assistants and patient care technicians as well as food service workers, truck drivers and many more.

According to union officials, the employees earn considerably less than the livable wage in Monroe County, which is just over $19 an hour.

The two unions representing the workers say last month, 98.5% of voting members authorized the bargaining committee to issue a 10-day notice for an informational picket after multiple contract extensions. The extensions, the unions say, came after months of negotiations that included 22 bargaining sessions between United Healthcare Workers East, 200United SEIU and URMC.

“Investing in workers and providing a living wage is critical to ensuring that we have enough staff to provide a high level of patient care and student services to our community,” said Tracey Harrison, 1199SEIU Vice-President for Rochester Corning. “Staffing is a problem across the hospital and campus. URMC must invest more in retaining and recruiting workers."

URMC is Rochester's largest employer. Spectrum News 1 has reached out to the health system for comment.

The labor dispute at URMC comes just as nurses at Rochester General Hospital, which is run by Rochester Regional Health, have ratified a new 42-month agreement and avoided a second strike over wages and staffing.