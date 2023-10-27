The United Auto Workers and General Motors have agreed on terms for a new contract, six weeks after the union began striking the Big Three automakers, a source told The Associated Press.

The accord with GM, the lone holdout after a deal last week with Ford and a weekend agreement with Stellantis, could bring the weekslong strike against the Detroit automakers to an end and notch another win for organized labor in recent months.

The deals with Ford and Stellantis await ratification by union members but were expected to set the pattern for deals with GM, the lone holdout.

"I think it's great," President Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.

"Congratulations @UAW on securing record contracts for hardworking employees of the Big Three automobile companies!" said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in a social media post. "Everybody wins when organized labor and industry come together to lift up the great American middle class dream."

The GM news comes after the UAW expanded its strike Monday at a Stellantis factory that makes its bestselling Ram pickup trucks and again Tuesday at a General Motors factory that makes popular SUVs including the GMC Yukon. Earlier this month, the UAW added 8,700 workers to the picket lines at a Ford factory in Kentucky that makes some of the company’s most popular trucks and SUVs, ncluding its Super Duty pickups, Expedition SUV and Lincoln Navigator.

About 45,000 of the UAW’s 150,000 members have been striking Ford, General Motors and Stellantis since September 15, one day after their four-year contract expired.

In July, Fain began meeting with the automakers separately, presenting each of them with a list of 10 demands, including a 40% wage increase, cost-of-living adjustments, defined pension benefits for all workers, the right to strike over plant closures and more paid time off to be with families. While the UAW has made progress with all three companies, Fain said earlier this month he was tired of automakers gaming the union’s system of announcing strike expansions on Friday and engaging in 11th hour negotiations and would strike plants without notice.

As of one week ago, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis had all offered the UAW a 23% wage increase. Ford was the first to up the increase to 25% over four years. Under the terms of the new contract, the company will also include cost-of-living pay increases that can lift total pay rises to more than 33%, as well as annual profit-sharing checks.

Ford also granted union members the right to strike over plant closures and additional job security in the event of layoffs, with both full-time and temporary workers receiving income security for up to two years including healthcare.

The UAW’s strike against Ford cost the company $1.3 billion in earnings, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said after the deal was reached. General Motors has said the strike cost it $200 million weekly.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.