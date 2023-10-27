LOS ANGELES — Leimert Park Village is undergoing a transformation that aims to beautify the historic Black neighborhood. But in the meantime, business owners say the construction is affecting their customers and many are struggling to pay rent.

Akil West said he’s always envisioned coming together as a collective to purchase the properties in the Black community and he’s done just that as the founder of Sole Folks in the heart of Leimert Park Village — a co-op housing 60 different Black businesses under one roof.

“Because that’s the biggest way to wealth, through ownership and having your own business and basically being able to hire people within this community, to actually give them a living wage,” West explained.

He said their mission is to create a space where minority businesses can learn about bringing their products to market, but this is only the beginning of his plans for the future here.

He’s also the founder of Black Owned and Operated Community Land Trust, an initiative to stop the gentrification of Black neighborhoods where Akil says many business owners and tenants have fallen victim to rising rents.

Using the land trust, Akil was able to purchase the building where Soul Folks and a handful of other businesses are housed, but he said he’s hit countless road blocks along the way and the construction that has taken over the area is the latest one.

“A lot of these businesses aren’t making any money. People don’t want to walk through this dirt,” West showed.

Akil said the city has decided to undergo a complete beautification of Leimert Park, removing the sidewalks.

Ultimately, Akil believes this will be a good thing. The city says it is re-envisioning what Leimert Park Village will look like with glass art, vibrant designs and plaques honoring the past heroes of this community.

Councilmember Heather Hutt said she’s even provided grants to each of the businesses and anticipates this project will be finished in time for the holiday season.

But as he walks down the street in front of the building, he now co-owns with the owner of what used to be Hot n Cool, Akil says he’s concerned.

“I know of people in this community who have had to fire employees, good employees. I know people in this community who have had to close for, instead of just two days a week, now it’s five days a week because they can’t afford to keep the people or pay the rent. I know there’s several businesses along this street who haven’t paid rent in a couple of months,” he said.

Nappily Naturals is one of the family-owned businesses fighting to stay afloat.

Co-founders Sharon Williams and Umaar Askia say their mission is to heal this Black community disproportionately affected by high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease by replacing their chemicals and processed foods with organic and holistic herbs.

“Economically, it has been a decline, but that’s life. You can’t — when you’re born into this world, you can’t expect perfection. You just strive, you know. So I take the bitter with the sweet,” Askia said.

It’s the glass half full lens that Akil said he sees through, too, although he said this community needs support, now more than ever.

“We’re in the Black Mecca, you know. This is a place where you want to come and support. But those people don’t want to have to go into valleys to get into somebody’s business. It’s dangerous so we’re just trying to figure it out,” he said.

Hutt’s office said the recent storm in August brought some delays to the process of rebuilding the sidewalks, but they anticipate it will continue without further delay.