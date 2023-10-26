The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals has solidified its new contract with Rochester Regional Health.
The union says 95% of the more than 900 Rochester General Hospital nurses it represents voted in favor of the new 42-month contract. The union reached a tentative agreement on the contract last week, which promises to increase wages and increase staffing at the hospital.
Rochester Regional Health released a statement on Thursday, saying in part:
The agreement was eventually reached after 25 bargaining sessions over 12 months.
Hundreds of union nurses walked out of Rochester General Hospital for 48 hours in early August, citing concerns over safety, salary and more. They were prepared to strike a second time if an agreement had not been reached by Oct. 23.