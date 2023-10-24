Maine’s governor has announced a plan to boost sales of Maine-made products.

Gov. Janet Mills’ $6 million Domestic Trade Program would provide financial and technical support to develop new market opportunities to increase sales of Maine products across the U.S., according to a news release.

“This program will help innovative Maine businesses and entrepreneurs share their Maine-made story across the country, boost sales, and contribute to Maine’s record economic growth,” Mills stated on Tuesday.

Flowfold, an outdoor gear manufacturer in Gorham, used funds from a pilot project of the Domestic Trade program to redesign its packaging and trade show materials to increase sales and create new wholesale agreements with national retailers.

“Domestic trade support has made a huge difference for our business,” Flowfold CEO and founder Devin McNeill said. “This program has enabled us to build partnerships with companies like Macy’s, Backcountry, and to appear on shows like Good Morning America, allowing us to sell more of our Maine-made products across the United States and keep growing our manufacturing right here in Maine.”

Businesses can start applying for program funds now.

The Domestic Trade Program is part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, which distributes funding through the federal American Rescue Plan, implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.