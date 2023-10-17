BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Hotel workers took to picket lines outside the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, after labor contract negotiations stalled.
According to Unite Here! Local 11 Union members, the labor contract expired back in June. Since then, union members have been on a rolling strike across hotel properties.
The Coordinated Bargaining Group representing area hotels said, “[The Union’s] inflexibility and insistence on all its demands will not end this labor dispute or get employees what they are asking for — immediate wage increases and a new contract. Instead, the Union appears to want to continue to hurt Los Angeles… continuing its Los Angeles boycott and its intermittent work stoppages.”