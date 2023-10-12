A more than two-year-old plan to transform the former ShoppingTown Mall location into a residential community took another step forward.

The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency declared the project won't have an adverse impact on the environment. They did this after reviewing an environmental impact report by OHB Redev, LLC, who is investing at least $300 million to redevelop the site.

However, hurdles still remain. OCIDA will continue to negotiate with the owners of two properties that have prevented the redevelopment project from breaking ground to this point. Transformco and Henderson Development own the parcels of land that Sears and Macy's used to be in within the mall.

"There's tremendous frustration because we have a great vision for the place. The county has a great vision, and the applicant has a great vision for the place, mixed retail and residential would be terrific for that part of the county," said OCIDA Chairman Pat Hogan.

During the meeting, the usage of the eminent domain law was discussed. According to the Legal Information Institute, eminent domain allows the government to take private property and turn it into public use if they provide compensation that meets fair market value to the property owners.

"It's something you have to consider when you're in front of a situation like that where it seems like these folks are intractable in the negotiations for that property," said Hogan. "We'd do it on behalf of the community."

The redevelopment project was first announced in 2021.