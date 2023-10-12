As plans for the Micron plant in Onondaga County move forward, locals share their thoughts on the potential environmental impact.
A public hearing took place at North Syracuse Junior High School over the planned semi-conductor facility in the town of Clay, with the hearing itself tied to the drafting of the project's environmental impact statement.
Micron plans to invest around $100 billion over 20 years.
Some speakers asked about water use, emissions, traffic congestion, on-site chemicals and other potential concerns.
"I just don't want us to lose sight of the fact that the environmental implications of this project are enormous. They're way bigger than I-81," said Sierra Club Central-Northern NY Group Conservation Chair Donald Hughes of Syracuse.
"We'll take stock of what those environmental impacts will be, and then we'll design mitigation so we can build the facility in a sustainable way that's consistent with Micron's values and what the community expects," said Carson Henry, senior director of U.S. expansion programs at Micron.