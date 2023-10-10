From banks to hotels to concert tickets, Americans are spending billions of dollars in so-called junk fees that companies often hide or misrepresent to customers.

But the Biden Administration is seeking to change that with new rules to crack down on fees that not only cost consumers money but time as they attempt to find the true price of a good or service or to contest an illegal charge.

“We know from research that consumers can pay up to 20% more when there are hidden fees than if they would’ve seen those fees upfront and been able to comparison shop,” National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said Tuesday during a briefing about proposed junk fee rulemakings from the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration proposed a new FTC rule that would ban businesses from charging fees that are either hidden or misleading. The proposal does not ban companies from charging fees, but it requires them to disclose them upfront as part of the total price a consumer sees when shopping to spur companies to compete on price rather than their ability to hide pricing. The rule will also require businesses to disclose whether fees are refundable.

“Today, being a consumer in America increasingly means being saddled with unexpected and unnecessary fees you cannot escape,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “These junk fees plague Americans across all manner of transactions whether you’re paying a hotel bill, renting an apartment, buying a concert ticket or ordering dinner online.”

Calling the fees “worthless” and “an invisible tax that inflates prices across the economy,” Khan said “corporations are extracting them from Americans just because they can.”

In a few weeks, the CFPB will also propose a new rule that would require financial companies to let customers send their banking transaction data to other companies and banks to make it easier for them to switch financial institutions or manage accounts across providers.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra announced the agency had also secured $140 million in consumer refunds from companies that charged illegal overdraft fees and multiple bounced check fees for the same transaction.

Senior Administration officials said Tuesday that a junk fee is any fee that’s hidden, bogus or mislabeled. An unnecessary charge, junk fees inflate pricing while adding little or no value. One official cited a recent action involving Amazon Flex, which misrepresented fees as tips that would go to drivers when instead they were given to the company. Another case involved Vonage, which allegedly hid early termination fees by sneaking them onto consumer bills.

While junk fees are charged by a wide range of business types, they are often used by hotels, a senior Administration official said. “Many consumers book hotel rooms and they don’t see until the end of the transaction or when they show up at the hotel that there’s a $75 resort fee. Those fees cannot be hidden under this rule.”

Senior Administration officials could not say how many junk fees are charged or by how many businesses. They did say that one government agency had received 50,000 consumer and checking account complaints last year.

The proposed FTC and CFPB rulemakings add to several other initiatives the Biden Administration has taken to combat junk fees. The CFPB has already proposed a rule awaiting finalization that would lower credit card late fees from roughly $30 to $8. A proposed FTC rule also awaiting finalization would ban bait-and-switch advertising by auto dealers and require upfront pricing.