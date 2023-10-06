General Motors says it has temporarily laid off 48 workers at its Lockport plant in Niagara County.

This comes as the United Auto Workers continues its strikes across the country at various facilities.

GM says the temporary layoffs in Lockport, and four other plants in other states, are a result of a ripple effect from the strikes at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

General Motors released a statement on Thursday saying in part:

"The impacted team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance. "We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business, such as Toledo. What happened to our Toledo Propulsion Systems team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

So far, the Buffalo region factory has not been impacted by layoffs.